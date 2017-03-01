Eugene priest convicted of having sex...

Eugene priest convicted of having sex with underage prostitute

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: OregonLive.com

The Register-Guard reports that jurors deliberated about 90 minutes before finding 42-year-old Daniel MacKay guilty. He was arrested in October during a sting operation in which a detective posed as a minor and arranged a meeting with him, according to Eugene police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Graveyard carz (Jan '15) Feb 26 Chips sucks 3
Roy Williams tow truck driver Feb 24 Jason 1
Somali refugee here 3 months rapes woman on Bus Feb 22 solongfarewell 1
Take a good look at Springfield Feb 19 so sad 1
News Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15) Feb 13 Grilledburger Phart 40
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Couple Having Sex in Car Cause Traffic Jam, Get... (Nov '14) Feb 5 Parking Phart 4
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,388 • Total comments across all topics: 279,322,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC