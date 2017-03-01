Eugene priest convicted of having sex with underage prostitute
The Register-Guard reports that jurors deliberated about 90 minutes before finding 42-year-old Daniel MacKay guilty. He was arrested in October during a sting operation in which a detective posed as a minor and arranged a meeting with him, according to Eugene police.
