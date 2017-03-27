Eugene men arrested on suspicion of Douglas County burglaries

Two Eugene men were arrested earlier this week in relation to burglaries at the Drain Saw Shop and the Rose Garden Tavern in Drain, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Through an interagency investigation with the Eugene Police Department and the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Brandon Linn Wilson, 34, and Terry Leon Trudeau, 46, were identified as suspects from the two March 26 burglaries.

