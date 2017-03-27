Eugene looks to shorten long-winded council sessions

At the Eugene City Council's Jan. 23 public comment period, a whopping 74 members of the public showed up to speak, taking up 2A1 2 hours. Mayor Lucy Vinis is mulling ways to streamline the public comment portion of council meetings amid concern that the testimony, which has burgeoned in recent months, is taking time away from elected leaders to complete their regular business at the meetings.

