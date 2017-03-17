Eugene library foundation mails free books to preschoolers
ADVANCE FOR PUBLICATION RELEASE ON SATURDAY, MARCH 4, 2017, AT 12:01 a.m. PT In this Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 photo, Jess Wood reads "The Little Engine that Could," to her daughter, Wynn Wood, 2, at the Eugene Public Library in Eugene., Ore. A local program that mails free books to Eugene children is helping the toddler become passionate about reading.
