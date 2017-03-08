Dogs banned from downtown in Oregon city

EUGENE, Ore. - A wave of complaints about aggressive dogs in the downtown area of Oregon's third most populous city has prompted Eugene city councilors to ban dogs from the downtown area except those owned by people who live or work there.

