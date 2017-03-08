Deportation Fears

Deportation Fears

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Eugene Weekly

Rumors are flying in the immigrant community: What is going to happen to undocumented members of the Lane County community under Donald Trump's presidency? In the Portland area, the Immigration and Customs Service has stepped up raids and arrests since January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eugene Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Contact me if you have information 4 hr many victims 1
Get rid of the Grand Jury 14 hr cut my taxes 1
Graveyard carz (Jan '15) Feb 26 Chips sucks 3
Roy Williams tow truck driver Feb 24 Jason 1
Somali refugee here 3 months rapes woman on Bus Feb 22 solongfarewell 1
Take a good look at Springfield Feb 19 so sad 1
News Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15) Feb 13 Grilledburger Phart 40
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC