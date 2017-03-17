Deformed dog Picasso's blue period is in the past

Now Picasso, a 10-month-old pit bull-corgi mix who was rescued from a high-kill animal shelter in Southern California, is an international celebrity. Liesl Wilhardt, executive director of Luvable Dog Rescue, the organization that rescued Picasso, said the bark around Picasso started after Luvable posted videos of him on its Instagram account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.