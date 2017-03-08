Deformed dog 'Picasso' becomes internet star
Now Picasso, a 10-month-old pit bull-corgi mix who was rescued from a high-kill animal shelter in Southern California, is an international celebrity. Liesl Wilhardt, executive director of Luvable Dog Rescue, the organization that rescued Picasso, said the bark around Picasso started after Luvable posted videos of him on its Instagram account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Graveyard carz (Jan '15)
|Feb 26
|Chips sucks
|3
|Roy Williams tow truck driver
|Feb 24
|Jason
|1
|Somali refugee here 3 months rapes woman on Bus
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Take a good look at Springfield
|Feb 19
|so sad
|1
|Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15)
|Feb 13
|Grilledburger Phart
|40
|Couple Having Sex in Car Cause Traffic Jam, Get... (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Parking Phart
|4
|Register Guard = Yellow Journalism
|Feb '17
|ex-subscriber
|4
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC