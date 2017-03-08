Deformed dog 'Picasso' becomes intern...

Deformed dog 'Picasso' becomes internet star

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: TurnTo23.com

Now Picasso, a 10-month-old pit bull-corgi mix who was rescued from a high-kill animal shelter in Southern California, is an international celebrity. Liesl Wilhardt, executive director of Luvable Dog Rescue, the organization that rescued Picasso, said the bark around Picasso started after Luvable posted videos of him on its Instagram account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Graveyard carz (Jan '15) Feb 26 Chips sucks 3
Roy Williams tow truck driver Feb 24 Jason 1
Somali refugee here 3 months rapes woman on Bus Feb 22 solongfarewell 1
Take a good look at Springfield Feb 19 so sad 1
News Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15) Feb 13 Grilledburger Phart 40
News Couple Having Sex in Car Cause Traffic Jam, Get... (Nov '14) Feb '17 Parking Phart 4
Register Guard = Yellow Journalism Feb '17 ex-subscriber 4
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Lane County was issued at March 08 at 12:29PM PST

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,474 • Total comments across all topics: 279,422,180

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC