Biologists find 'skin-and-bones' mech...

Biologists find 'skin-and-bones' mechanism underlying zebrafish fin regeneration

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: EurekAlert!

University of Oregon team captures how a vital signaling pathway directs the reconstruction of lost bone into a branched skeletal network IMAGE: Green fluorescent proteins show where bone-building is occurring in the regeneration of a zebrafish caudal fin that had been amputated. Complete repairs begin at the tail's base and gradually proceed... view more EUGENE, Ore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roy Williams tow truck driver Mar 25 Mr-Justice 2
I Should go to Dairy Queen More Often Mar 25 Tim Shey 1
Abel salas Mar 15 Grape jelly 1
It's called Racketeering Mar 12 Eugene liberal 1
Everybody Wins Mar 12 we all live here 1
Pet Friendly Rentals? Mar 11 Potential New Res... 1
Contact me if you have information Mar 10 many victims 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,263 • Total comments across all topics: 279,919,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC