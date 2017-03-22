Beyond spring cleaning: Tapestries ge...

Beyond spring cleaning: Tapestries get 16 years of grooming

Think your home furnishings are a dust magnet? New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine just spent 16 years cleaning and conserving its rare, supersize wall hangings. These days, experts at the cathedral's textile conservation laboratory groom them with a labour-intensive process that uses dental probes, tweezers and microsuction.

