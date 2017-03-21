79th Annual Oregon Logging Conference...

79th Annual Oregon Logging Conference Bigger, Better Than Ever

Checking out the specs of this Tigercat are Frank Chandler, owner and CEO of C&C Logging, Kelso, Wash.; Ken Grein, design engineer who helped design the Tigercat; and Tim Paul, C&C equipment operator. More than 6,000 industry professionals from 37 U.S. states, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Estonia, Finland, Japan, New Zealand, Russia and Sweden attended the 79th Annual Oregon Logging Conference , held Feb. 23 to 25, 2017 at the Lane County Events Center and Fairgrounds in Eugene, Ore.

