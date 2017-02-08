Youth climate case moves forward
Youth plaintiffs, including Jacob Lebel of Douglas County at right, stand outside the Federal Courthouse Tuesday in Eugene after a case management conference in the landmark federal lawsuit brought by 21 young plaintiffs against the federal government. The lawsuit, brought by the nonprofit legal firm of Our Children's Trust, is moving through the federal courts.
