With No More Opera Season, Teen Opera Fans Improvise
In the midst of its 40th anniversary season, Eugene Opera announced in January that a $165,000 financial deficit would force cancelation of its spring shows - West Side Story and La TragA©die de Carmen - leaving the future of the company in doubt.
