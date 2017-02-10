Whiteaker Hit With Racist and Nazi Gr...

Whiteaker Hit With Racist and Nazi Graffiti

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Eugene Weekly

From Nazi swastikas on Old Nick's Pub to fliers proclaiming "Diversity is white genocide" on cars, Eugene's Whiteaker neighborhood was plastered with hate in the early hours of Feb. 4, and many in the area are up in arms.

