Whiteaker Hit With Racist and Nazi Graffiti
From Nazi swastikas on Old Nick's Pub to fliers proclaiming "Diversity is white genocide" on cars, Eugene's Whiteaker neighborhood was plastered with hate in the early hours of Feb. 4, and many in the area are up in arms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eugene Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Fri
|Taylor
|1
|Couple Having Sex in Car Cause Traffic Jam, Get... (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Parking Phart
|4
|Register Guard = Yellow Journalism
|Feb 4
|ex-subscriber
|4
|discreet hookup (bi)
|Feb 2
|danns
|1
|No to Rogers Gardens
|Jan 29
|angry customer
|1
|Prosecute Lane Co. D.A.
|Jan 27
|We are powerful
|1
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Jan 26
|Lucas
|56
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC