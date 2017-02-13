The 25 best places to be single in Or...

The 25 best places to be single in Oregon, according to Census data

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: OregonLive.com

We downloaded the U.S. Census' American Community Survey - administered between Jan. 1, 2011 and Dec. 31, 2015 - took the total married population of each city with 10,000 or more residents and filtered out the 17-year-olds. Once we had that, we compared the number of adults deemed available and calculated their representation of the 18+ population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15) 2 hr Grilledburger Phart 40
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Couple Having Sex in Car Cause Traffic Jam, Get... (Nov '14) Feb 5 Parking Phart 4
Register Guard = Yellow Journalism Feb 4 ex-subscriber 4
discreet hookup (bi) Feb 2 danns 1
No to Rogers Gardens Jan 29 angry customer 1
Prosecute Lane Co. D.A. Jan 27 We are powerful 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,321 • Total comments across all topics: 278,843,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC