Strange Ranger - "Nobody Knows If" & "One Mississippi/Light In Through The Window"

Strange Ranger just finished recording what technically amounts to their sophomore album, though it feels a world away from their early 2016 debut as Sioux Falls and their subsequent lineup change and Sunbeams Through Your Head , the follow-up EP under their new name. Their new album is forthcoming, but today they're sharing two outtakes from it that were recorded at the same time: "Nobody Knows If" and "One Mississippi/Light In Through The Window" contain the same poignant emotional drive from their earlier work, seamlessly blending in the atmospheric energy from last fall's EP.

