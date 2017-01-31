Sharing contracted resources for fire...

Sharing contracted resources for fire suppression: engine dispatch in the Northwestern United States

Katie M. Lyon A , Heidi R. Huber-Stearns A C , Cassandra Moseley A , Christopher Bone B and Nathan A. Mosurinjohn A International Journal of Wildland Fire - http://dx.doi.org/10.1071/WF16100 Submitted: 31 May 2016 Accepted: 18 December 2016 Published online: 1 February 2017 As demand for wildfire response resources grows across the globe, a central challenge is developing new and flexible systems and capacity to ensure that resources needed for fire response arrive when and where they are needed. Private contractors have become increasingly important in providing equipment and services to support agency wildfire suppression needs in the USA.

