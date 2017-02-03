Portland Metro Friday Weather: Freezi...

Portland Metro Friday Weather: Freezing rain expected through afternoon

Freezing rain that caused multiple freeway crashes early Friday morning will continue through at least the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The icy road surfaces are worst in the Portland metro area.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Lane County was issued at February 04 at 8:50AM PST

