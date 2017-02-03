Portland Metro Friday Weather: Freezing rain expected through afternoon
Freezing rain that caused multiple freeway crashes early Friday morning will continue through at least the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The icy road surfaces are worst in the Portland metro area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|discreet hookup (bi)
|Thu
|danns
|1
|No to Rogers Gardens
|Jan 29
|angry customer
|1
|Prosecute Lane Co. D.A.
|Jan 27
|We are powerful
|1
|Register Guard = Yellow Journalism
|Jan 26
|ex-subscriber
|3
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Jan 26
|Lucas
|56
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 21
|lkjlv
|1
|Sex scenes
|Dec '16
|Interested
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC