Peterson Pacific Announces New Distributor in Idaho

Peterson Pacific, a Eugene, Ore., based manufacturer of horizontal grinders, drum and disc chippers, blower trucks, and screens announced Goodfellow Corporation as its new distributor for its products in the states of Utah, Nevada and southern Idaho, effective Feb. 1. Peterson Pacific, a Eugene, Ore., based manufacturer of horizontal grinders, drum and disc chippers, blower trucks, and screens announces Goodfellow Corporation as its new distributor for its products in the states of Utah, Nevada and southern Idaho, effective Feb. 1. "Goodfellow Corporation and Peterson have been partners on Terra Select screen products for more than three years, and because of the success of that partnership we are pleased to expand our relationship to include the entire Peterson product line.

