Oregon woman seeks kidney with a bill...

Oregon woman seeks kidney with a billboard

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Columbian

Roxanne Loomis, 64, a Eugene, Ore., nurse, has been on the kidney donor list for four and a half years, reported The Register-Guard. She learned that her kidneys were failing in 2004 and took steps to deal with the disease, but her kidneys were barely functioning by 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Couple Having Sex in Car Cause Traffic Jam, Get... (Nov '14) Feb 5 Parking Phart 4
Register Guard = Yellow Journalism Feb 4 ex-subscriber 4
discreet hookup (bi) Feb 2 danns 1
No to Rogers Gardens Jan 29 angry customer 1
Prosecute Lane Co. D.A. Jan 27 We are powerful 1
Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08) Jan 26 Lucas 56
get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 21 lkjlv 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,562 • Total comments across all topics: 278,722,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC