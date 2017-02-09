Oregon woman seeks kidney with a billboard
Roxanne Loomis, 64, a Eugene, Ore., nurse, has been on the kidney donor list for four and a half years, reported The Register-Guard. She learned that her kidneys were failing in 2004 and took steps to deal with the disease, but her kidneys were barely functioning by 2014.
