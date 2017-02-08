Oregon football offers 4-star Texas A&M commit Jordan Moore

The Ducks are already hard at work on the 2018 class, just a week after National Signing Day 2017, offering four-star Texas A&M commit Jordan Moore: As you can see, the 5-11, 180-pound athlete boasts 32 offers, with 247Sports predicting the Texas native is likely to either stick with A&M or flip to Texas. But Taggart is clearly unafraid to go after players far away from Eugene and will continue to do so as he seeks a return to national prominence for the program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Addicted To Quack.