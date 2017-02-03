Oregon Ducks assistant David Reaves r...

Oregon Ducks assistant David Reaves resigns

Oregon co-offensive coordinator David Reaves, already in the process of being fired following a January DUII arrest, instead resigned Friday, according to a school spokesman. Reaves is set to be arraigned Feb. 13 in Eugene Municipal Court on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangerment stemming from a Jan. 22 police stop in downtown Eugene.

