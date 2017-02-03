Oregon Ducks assistant David Reaves resigns
Oregon co-offensive coordinator David Reaves, already in the process of being fired following a January DUII arrest, instead resigned Friday, according to a school spokesman. Reaves is set to be arraigned Feb. 13 in Eugene Municipal Court on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangerment stemming from a Jan. 22 police stop in downtown Eugene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Couple Having Sex in Car Cause Traffic Jam, Get... (Nov '14)
|Sun
|Parking Phart
|4
|Register Guard = Yellow Journalism
|Sat
|ex-subscriber
|4
|discreet hookup (bi)
|Feb 2
|danns
|1
|No to Rogers Gardens
|Jan 29
|angry customer
|1
|Prosecute Lane Co. D.A.
|Jan 27
|We are powerful
|1
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Jan 26
|Lucas
|56
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 21
|lkjlv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC