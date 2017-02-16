Mohawk High to drop Indians as mascot name in Marcola
Mohawk High School teams have been known as the Indians since the Oregon school was established in the late 1920s. That's about to change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15)
|Mon
|Grilledburger Phart
|40
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Couple Having Sex in Car Cause Traffic Jam, Get... (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Parking Phart
|4
|Register Guard = Yellow Journalism
|Feb 4
|ex-subscriber
|4
|discreet hookup (bi)
|Feb 2
|danns
|1
|No to Rogers Gardens
|Jan 29
|angry customer
|1
|Prosecute Lane Co. D.A.
|Jan 27
|We are powerful
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC