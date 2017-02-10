Meet the new owners of 90-year-old Eugene meat market
In this Jan. 10, 2017 photo, Robert Frye poses with his wife Loretta at Long's Meat Market, in Eugene, Ore. Robert Frye, who has worked at the market for more than three decades recently bought the popular south Eugene meat shop with his wife.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Couple Having Sex in Car Cause Traffic Jam, Get... (Nov '14)
|Sun
|Parking Phart
|4
|Register Guard = Yellow Journalism
|Sat
|ex-subscriber
|4
|discreet hookup (bi)
|Feb 2
|danns
|1
|No to Rogers Gardens
|Jan 29
|angry customer
|1
|Prosecute Lane Co. D.A.
|Jan 27
|We are powerful
|1
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Jan 26
|Lucas
|56
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 21
|lkjlv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC