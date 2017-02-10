Meet the new owners of 90-year-old Eu...

Meet the new owners of 90-year-old Eugene meat market

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: The Progress

In this Jan. 10, 2017 photo, Robert Frye poses with his wife Loretta at Long's Meat Market, in Eugene, Ore. Robert Frye, who has worked at the market for more than three decades recently bought the popular south Eugene meat shop with his wife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Couple Having Sex in Car Cause Traffic Jam, Get... (Nov '14) Sun Parking Phart 4
Register Guard = Yellow Journalism Sat ex-subscriber 4
discreet hookup (bi) Feb 2 danns 1
No to Rogers Gardens Jan 29 angry customer 1
Prosecute Lane Co. D.A. Jan 27 We are powerful 1
Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08) Jan 26 Lucas 56
get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 21 lkjlv 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,453 • Total comments across all topics: 278,618,279

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC