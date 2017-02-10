Massive ammunition stash stolen from ...

Massive ammunition stash stolen from national park

9 min ago Read more: New York Post

Thousands of rounds of ammunition were stolen at Oregon's Crater Lake National Park - and the feds are asking for the public to help them find the culprits. The rifle and pistol ammo was pilfered from a locked building in the park's headquarters area, The Register-Guard of Eugene, Ore., reported.

