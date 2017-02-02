It's About Time - February 2017

It's About Time - February 2017

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Eugene Weekly

F ebruary is a very interesting month for the Willamette Valley. Although it's midwinter in the northern hemisphere, we have spring activity gearing up, with expectations of first native wildflowers blooming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eugene Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
discreet hookup (bi) 11 hr danns 1
No to Rogers Gardens Jan 29 angry customer 1
Prosecute Lane Co. D.A. Jan 27 We are powerful 1
Register Guard = Yellow Journalism Jan 26 ex-subscriber 3
Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08) Jan 26 Lucas 56
get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 21 lkjlv 1
Sex scenes Dec '16 Interested 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,979 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC