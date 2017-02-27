Hyattsville traffic signal box public art contest: Vote through March 24th
While traffic signal boxes can function equal well as a backdrop for: Traffic safety messages ") Photo courtesy of the Florida Department of Transportation. Presentation of cultural history or bulletin boards , formally or informally, most often for protest most frequently they are used for public art projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rebuilding Place in the Urban Space.
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Graveyard carz (Jan '15)
|Sun
|Chips sucks
|3
|Roy Williams tow truck driver
|Feb 24
|Jason
|1
|Somali refugee here 3 months rapes woman on Bus
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Take a good look at Springfield
|Feb 19
|so sad
|1
|Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15)
|Feb 13
|Grilledburger Phart
|40
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Couple Having Sex in Car Cause Traffic Jam, Get... (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Parking Phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC