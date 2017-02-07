Fruition Collaborates With Greensky B...

Fruition Collaborates With Greensky Bluegrass Again At 9:30 Club

Saturday Feb 4

Friday night Greensky Bluegrass continued a sold-out, three-show run at the 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. Night two again featured an opening set by Fruition and more collaborations between the two bands. "Steam Powered Aeroplane" got the first set going with GSBG following it with "Windshield."

