Fractal edges shown to be key to imag...

Fractal edges shown to be key to imagery seen in Rorschach inkblots

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: EurekAlert!

University of Oregon-led examination answers why ink spilled on cards generated so many visual perceptions and may help advance the use of fractals for biomedical purposes IMAGE: Rorschach's Blot Seven is shown at the top . Note the tell-tale fractal signatures of irregular curves or shapes at the edges of the symmetrical image.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15) Mon Grilledburger Phart 40
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Couple Having Sex in Car Cause Traffic Jam, Get... (Nov '14) Feb 5 Parking Phart 4
Register Guard = Yellow Journalism Feb 4 ex-subscriber 4
discreet hookup (bi) Feb 2 danns 1
No to Rogers Gardens Jan 29 angry customer 1
Prosecute Lane Co. D.A. Jan 27 We are powerful 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,120 • Total comments across all topics: 278,920,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC