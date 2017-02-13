Bookmarks: Brian Doyle, Oregon Humane Society, animals and nature
Oregon author Brian Doyle has won the 2017 John Burroughs Medal for distinguished nature writing for his 2015 novel "Martin Marten." Brian Doyle: Oregon author Brian Doyle has won the 2017 John Burroughs Medal for distinguished nature writing for his 2015 novel " Martin Marten ," about a boy and a pine marten growing up side by side on Mount Hood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Couple Having Sex in Car Cause Traffic Jam, Get... (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Parking Phart
|4
|Register Guard = Yellow Journalism
|Feb 4
|ex-subscriber
|4
|discreet hookup (bi)
|Feb 2
|danns
|1
|No to Rogers Gardens
|Jan 29
|angry customer
|1
|Prosecute Lane Co. D.A.
|Jan 27
|We are powerful
|1
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Jan 26
|Lucas
|56
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC