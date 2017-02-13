Bookmarks: Brian Doyle, Oregon Humane Society, animals and nature

Bookmarks: Brian Doyle, Oregon Humane...

Oregon author Brian Doyle has won the 2017 John Burroughs Medal for distinguished nature writing for his 2015 novel "Martin Marten." Brian Doyle: Oregon author Brian Doyle has won the 2017 John Burroughs Medal for distinguished nature writing for his 2015 novel " Martin Marten ," about a boy and a pine marten growing up side by side on Mount Hood.

