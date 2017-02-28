Block 15 Has Used WeedTech to Improve the IPA
Hop Hash isn't just our favorite, it's the one that best shows how the brewery is pushing the local beer scene forward. Not those kind of concentrates-although one could be forgiven the confusion in light of an upcoming collaboration of Corvallis heavy hitter Block 15 and Eugene "water pipe" artist Doom Glass.
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Graveyard carz (Jan '15)
|Feb 26
|Chips sucks
|3
|Roy Williams tow truck driver
|Feb 24
|Jason
|1
|Somali refugee here 3 months rapes woman on Bus
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Take a good look at Springfield
|Feb 19
|so sad
|1
|Woman gets bag full of cash at Burger King driv... (Jan '15)
|Feb 13
|Grilledburger Phart
|40
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Couple Having Sex in Car Cause Traffic Jam, Get... (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Parking Phart
|4
