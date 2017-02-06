Announcement on Milwaukee Bucksa D-League team coming Wednesday
In just one year, the Department of Transportation shows nearly 24,000 people were convicted of drunk driving in Wi EUGENE, Ore. - After a loss at Colorado and a close call against Arizona State, Oregon bounced back big time with a rout of Arizona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Couple Having Sex in Car Cause Traffic Jam, Get... (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Parking Phart
|4
|Register Guard = Yellow Journalism
|Feb 4
|ex-subscriber
|4
|discreet hookup (bi)
|Feb 2
|danns
|1
|No to Rogers Gardens
|Jan 29
|angry customer
|1
|Prosecute Lane Co. D.A.
|Jan 27
|We are powerful
|1
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Jan 26
|Lucas
|56
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 21
|lkjlv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC