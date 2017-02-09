Activism 101
" Nonviolent direct action": This bit of political jargon might sound like some kind of anarchist crap, but it's probably what you've been doing since the inauguration if you're newly politically active.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eugene Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Couple Having Sex in Car Cause Traffic Jam, Get... (Nov '14)
|Feb 5
|Parking Phart
|4
|Register Guard = Yellow Journalism
|Feb 4
|ex-subscriber
|4
|discreet hookup (bi)
|Feb 2
|danns
|1
|No to Rogers Gardens
|Jan 29
|angry customer
|1
|Prosecute Lane Co. D.A.
|Jan 27
|We are powerful
|1
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Jan 26
|Lucas
|56
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 21
|lkjlv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC