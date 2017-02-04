5-year-old boy found beaten, tied up inside a garbage bag
An Orange County Sheriff's Office report released Friday says Spain told deputies he was robbed of $113,000 in jewelry last week. EUGENE, OR - A western Oregon woman has been arrested after police say they found a 5-year-old boy beaten and tied up inside a garbage bag in her Springfield home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Couple Having Sex in Car Cause Traffic Jam, Get... (Nov '14)
|Sun
|Parking Phart
|4
|Register Guard = Yellow Journalism
|Sat
|ex-subscriber
|4
|discreet hookup (bi)
|Feb 2
|danns
|1
|No to Rogers Gardens
|Jan 29
|angry customer
|1
|Prosecute Lane Co. D.A.
|Jan 27
|We are powerful
|1
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Jan 26
|Lucas
|56
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 21
|lkjlv
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC