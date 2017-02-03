40 February concerts not to be missed

40 February concerts not to be missed

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Oregonian

Thursday, Feb. 2, Theater of the Clouds at the Moda Center, 9 p.m. Tickets: $64.50-$90, rosequarter.com . The second leg of the rock tour comes after a holiday recharge, with the dates getting the word out for Switchfoot's "Where the Light Shines Through," the band's 10th album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
discreet hookup (bi) Thu danns 1
No to Rogers Gardens Jan 29 angry customer 1
Prosecute Lane Co. D.A. Jan 27 We are powerful 1
Register Guard = Yellow Journalism Jan 26 ex-subscriber 3
Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08) Jan 26 Lucas 56
get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 21 lkjlv 1
Sex scenes Dec '16 Interested 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,661 • Total comments across all topics: 278,539,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC