Wisconsin Football: Instability at Defensive Coordinator Hits Again

Friday Jan 13

The ink has not been put to paper, but it according to rumors from various sources it appears that Wisconsin Football Defensive Coordinator Justin Wilcox will be the next Head Football Coach for the Cal Golden Bears. Wilcox, a native of Eugene, Oregon appears likely to take the job after rumors began to swirl early this week.

