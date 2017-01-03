Western snowstorm draws skiers, but leaves deadly conditions

A pedestrian makes his way across an icy Willamette Street in Eugene, Oregon, Thursday Jan. 5, 2017, after a snow storm dumped several inches of snow on the area. Skiers throughout the West gleefully flocked to resorts Thursday to take advantage of deep, fresh snow dumped by a series of winter storms that were moving east and threatening turbulent weather across much of the Southeast.

