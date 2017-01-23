We take a deeper look at Cal's Justin...

We take a deeper look at Cal's Justin Wilcox, and say farewell (for now): Issues & Answers

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: OregonLive.com

The character traits that led Justin Wilcox to the head-coaching job at Cal were apparent even in high school. -- I'm taking the next several days off, and will use this as an opportunity to send the Issues & Answers blog into hibernation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 21 lkjlv 1
Register Guard = Yellow Journalism Jan 20 ex-subscriber 2
Sex scenes Dec 30 Interested 1
Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08) Dec '16 Rjw 55
Realtor Warning Dec '16 desperate 2
Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich Dec '16 Worst team 1
Willie Taggart Dec '16 Worst team 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,719 • Total comments across all topics: 278,219,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC