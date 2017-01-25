UO's oldest building will keep name, president says, cites 'mixed legacy' of Matthew Deady
Deady Hall is the oldest building on the campus of the University of Oregon and is named for Matthew Deady, a former federal judge and a UO founder. The University of Oregon won't change the name of the oldest building on campus, which honors Matthew Deady, one of the school's most important historical figures who also supported slavery in the 1850s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 21
|lkjlv
|1
|Register Guard = Yellow Journalism
|Jan 20
|ex-subscriber
|2
|Sex scenes
|Dec 30
|Interested
|1
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Rjw
|55
|Realtor Warning
|Dec '16
|desperate
|2
|Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich
|Dec '16
|Worst team
|1
|Willie Taggart
|Dec '16
|Worst team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC