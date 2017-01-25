UO's oldest building will keep name, ...

UO's oldest building will keep name, president says, cites 'mixed legacy' of Matthew Deady

14 hrs ago

Deady Hall is the oldest building on the campus of the University of Oregon and is named for Matthew Deady, a former federal judge and a UO founder. The University of Oregon won't change the name of the oldest building on campus, which honors Matthew Deady, one of the school's most important historical figures who also supported slavery in the 1850s.

