Two banks, accountant to pay $17 million to settle allegations in Berjac of Oregon scam
Two Oregon banks and an accounting firm will pay more than $17 million to settle allegations in the Ponzi scheme run by Berjac of Oregon, court documents on the agreements show. The settlements, which require court approval, are expected largely to wrap up efforts by creditors and their lawyers to have their losses covered by those allegedly culpable for the scam.
