Two banks, accountant to pay $17 mill...

Two banks, accountant to pay $17 million to settle allegations in Berjac of Oregon scam

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: The News-Review

Two Oregon banks and an accounting firm will pay more than $17 million to settle allegations in the Ponzi scheme run by Berjac of Oregon, court documents on the agreements show. The settlements, which require court approval, are expected largely to wrap up efforts by creditors and their lawyers to have their losses covered by those allegedly culpable for the scam.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No to Rogers Gardens Jan 29 angry customer 1
Prosecute Lane Co. D.A. Jan 27 We are powerful 1
Register Guard = Yellow Journalism Jan 26 ex-subscriber 3
Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08) Jan 26 Lucas 56
get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds Jan 21 lkjlv 1
Sex scenes Dec '16 Interested 1
Realtor Warning Dec '16 desperate 2
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,532 • Total comments across all topics: 278,473,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC