Tillerson Won't Have to Give Deposition in Climate-Change Case
President Donald Trump's Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson won't have to answer questions under oath from attorneys representing teenagers claiming the U.S. government failed to protect the environment from global warming. The youths' request to have Tillerson testify in a deposition was rejected Friday by a federal judge in Eugene, Oregon.
