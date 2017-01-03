The spotted owl is not to blame
I attended the Board of Commissioners meeting on Dec. 14. At the end of the BOC meeting, outgoing Commissioner Morgan used her time to lecture the attendees on her opinion about the current fiscal situation of the county. She opined that the budgetary deficiencies are the result of the spotted owl listing.
