Soaring midcentury modern home designed by Eugene Airport architect for sale
Ready for liftoff? If so, enter the split-level house with soaring windows, sweeping ceilings and lofty spaces that was the personal residence of an architect who contributed to the design of the Eugene Airport. Architect Robert Mention's midcentury modern dwelling, perched on a forest-like lot, just landed on the market Monday.
