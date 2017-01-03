Snow, sleet make for icy roads, crash...

Snow, sleet make for icy roads, crashes in Oregon

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Powhatan Today

As snow continues to fall in Eugene Ore., Erik Berg-Johansen, right, and wife Valerie Berg-Johansen cross country ski to the store for some groceries along Sorrel Way on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. A pedestrian makes his way across an icy Willamette Street in Eugene, Ore., on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, after a snow storm dumped several inches of snow on the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex scenes Dec 30 Interested 1
Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08) Dec 20 Rjw 55
Realtor Warning Dec 11 desperate 2
Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich Dec '16 Worst team 1
Willie Taggart Dec '16 Worst team 1
Eugene judge above the law Dec '16 many victims 4
Mark Helfrich is no longer with the Oregon Duck... Nov '16 Worst team 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Lane County was issued at January 10 at 11:50AM PST

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,149 • Total comments across all topics: 277,782,542

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC