Slant 2017-01-26
He died at age 84 from complications of flu. As a jazz guitarist, Coleman backed up such musicians as Ella Fitzgerald, Vince Guaraldi and Peter, Paul and Mary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eugene Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prosecute Lane Co. D.A.
|52 min
|We are powerful
|1
|Register Guard = Yellow Journalism
|Thu
|ex-subscriber
|3
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Thu
|Lucas
|56
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 21
|lkjlv
|1
|Sex scenes
|Dec 30
|Interested
|1
|Realtor Warning
|Dec '16
|desperate
|2
|Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich
|Dec '16
|Worst team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC