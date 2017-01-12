Slant 2017-01-12
Monday, Jan. 16, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day . If you haven't already, take a moment to read MLK's "Letter from Birmingham Jail" or his "I Have a Dream" speech and remind yourself of how far we have come and how very far we still have to go when it comes to race and racism in this country.
Read more at Eugene Weekly.
