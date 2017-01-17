Report: Oregon players hospitalized after intense workouts
In this Oct. 8, 2016, file photo, Autzen Stadium is shown as Oregon plays Washington in an NCAA college football game in Eugene, Ore. The Oregonian reported on Jan. 16, 2017, that at least three Oregon players have been hospitalized following a series of intense workouts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex scenes
|Dec 30
|Interested
|1
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Dec 20
|Rjw
|55
|Realtor Warning
|Dec '16
|desperate
|2
|Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich
|Dec '16
|Worst team
|1
|Willie Taggart
|Dec '16
|Worst team
|1
|Eugene judge above the law
|Dec '16
|many victims
|4
|Mark Helfrich is no longer with the Oregon Duck...
|Nov '16
|Worst team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC