Recruiting Primer for the Home Stretch - Defense
Oregon currently has the 30th ranked class in the 247 composite rankings, with 16 commitments. With 10-12 more slots to fill, the class is expected to end up in the low 20s, with the potential to get into the mid to high teens should things break favorably on signing day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Addicted To Quack.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eugene Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|get Supplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|Jan 21
|lkjlv
|1
|Register Guard = Yellow Journalism
|Jan 20
|ex-subscriber
|2
|Sex scenes
|Dec 30
|Interested
|1
|Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Rjw
|55
|Realtor Warning
|Dec '16
|desperate
|2
|Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich
|Dec '16
|Worst team
|1
|Willie Taggart
|Dec '16
|Worst team
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eugene Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC