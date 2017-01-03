Rapper's Delight

Rapper's Delight

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Eugene Weekly

Eugene is known for a lot of things - its local rap scene is not one of them. Those looking for live lyricism around town usually have to shell out a Jackson at WOW Hall which, granted, attracts an incredible roster of touring rappers year-round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Eugene Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eugene Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex scenes Dec 30 Interested 1
Review: Hosanna Real Estate Svc (Oct '08) Dec 20 Rjw 55
Realtor Warning Dec 11 desperate 2
Willie Taggart replaced Mark Helfrich Dec 8 Worst team 1
Willie Taggart Dec 7 Worst team 1
Eugene judge above the law Dec '16 many victims 4
Mark Helfrich is no longer with the Oregon Duck... Nov '16 Worst team 1
See all Eugene Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eugene Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Lane County was issued at January 07 at 6:00PM PST

Eugene Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eugene Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Eugene, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,563 • Total comments across all topics: 277,700,666

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC