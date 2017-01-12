Pierce the Veil Plots Headlining Tour
Pierce the Veil will embark on a headlining tour next month in continued support of their new album, Misadventures . The trek, dubbed the Rest in Space tour, kicks off February 17 in Eugene, Oregon and will conclude March 10 in Tuscon, Arizona.
